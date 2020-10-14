Vera Bell Washington

February 7, 1926-October 1, 2020

Vera Bell Washington, born February 7, 1926 in Birmingham, AL and passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at home in Oakland, CA.



Mother to ten children Geraldine Evans, Melvin Washington (Masumi), Christalyn Washington, Vincent Washington, Kenneth Washington (Kim) Eric Washington, Elaine Cleveland (late Jerry), Keith Washington (Toya), Sheila Washington-Andrews (Cecil) and Renita Washington-Hardy (Derrick). She was grandma to 19 grandchildren and 20 greatgrandchildren.



Predeceased by two former husbands Gerald Evans and George H. Washington, who are the fathers of her children, her parents the late Norman and Estelle Cheathem and 9 siblings.



Mom enjoyed seeing family, going out to lunch, and visiting the casinos playing her favorite, the slot machines.



Services have already been held.





