Verlyne Wayne Daniels
April 23, 1930 – October 16, 2019Verlyne Wayne Daniels was born in Reamsville Kansas as the sixth of seven siblings. When he was six years old, his family moved to Galt, California and later to Stockton, where he attended Stockton High School. He enlisted in the Naval reserve in 1947 and served with Organized Surface Unit 12-39 in Stockton until he went on active duty in 1950 and became a Naval aviator. He served combat tours as an attack pilot in Korea and Vietnam.
He was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967 and spent over five years as a prisoner of war in the Hanoi Hilton before returning with honor during Operation Homecoming in 1973. After his return, he continued on active duty until retiring as a Captain in 1983. Among other distinctions, Verlyne was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Verlyne is survived by his wife, Julie Daniels of Alamo, California and daughter Julie Barnes and grandchildren Charles, William and Hazel Barnes of Huntington Beach, California.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th. For more information, please contact the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fisher House or its sister charity, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019