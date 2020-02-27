Home

Adobe Creek Funeral Home
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Verna Bynum
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Marin City, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
Marin City, CA
Verna Bynum


1934 - 2020
Verna Bynum Obituary
Verna L. Bynum

A 67-year resident of Marin City passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family, February 21, 2020. Age, 85 years. Wife of 58 years to the late Alvin C. Bynum who preceded her in death in 2011. Verna worked for Crocker, then Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco in various capacities for 35 years. A quiet hour will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6-7pm at First Missionary Baptist Church, Marin City. Funeral Services will be held at the church, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM. Private family entombment will be Monday at Olivet Memorial Park, Colma. Arrangements under the direction of Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma.
707-789-9000
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
