Verna Greaves Aldous February 18, 1924 - June 30, 2019 Verna Greaves Aldous of Portola Valley, CA, passed away on June 30, 2019. She was born in Preston, Idaho on February 18, 1924. She loved dances, movies, tennis, and riding her horses. She was active in debate, student government, and in her church. After graduating from the University of Utah, she married Newell Aldous in 1946 in Preston, ID. They were long-time residents of Portola Valley. After a number of years as a full-time homemaker, she joined the American Red Cross as a social worker. She served in Menlo Park, Burlingame, and San Francisco offices. She retired as executive director of the Golden Gate Chapter of the Red Cross in 1991.

Verna and Newell enjoyed travels to Europe and Central America. After retirement, Verna devotedly took care of Newell, who was suffering from dementia. She volunteered for nine years with the San Mateo County Commission on Aging. She spent countless hours gathering and transcribing family diaries and histories and writing her own memoirs. Verna participated in a writers' group and a poetry group with women from her church. She was forthright, dedicated, loyal, and honorable. She was a woman of strength, courage, conviction, and love. Verna was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas K. Greaves and Harriet J. Greaves, by her brother Melvin J Greaves, and by her husband, Newell. She is survived by her son, Charles Aldous (Alice), Karen Aldous, and Susan Aldous Strachan (Jim). She has 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family is deeply grateful for caregivers at her home and later at Willow Springs Alzheimer's facility in Redding, CA.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home (1005 South 8th East in Preston, ID). A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 20 at the Valparaiso 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1105 Valparaiso Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019