Vernon Raymond Capps 11/20/1925 to 1/28/2019 Vernon Capps was a beloved, adored father and grandfather. A man of great faith, he passed away on January 28th, at age 93, after surgery. Born November 20th, 1925, in North Kansas City, Missouri, he was the 10th of 11 children. Enlisting into the US Navy at age 17, he proudly served for 3 years in WWII, as a Yeoman 2nd Class in the South Pacific, including a memorable visit to Australia. Foggy San Francisco was his choice to start his life after the war, for which his family is eternally grateful, as he never wanted to shovel snow again. He met the love of his life in Iowa, Gertrude Elloise Geyer, and they were married on July 27, 1947 and lived for over 56 years in South San Francisco, before her death 12/23/2003.

Their children, Margaret Catelli (Rick), Carolyn Capps-Broshar, and LaVerne Caton (Ron) and grandchildren Rocky Catelli (Gina), Bob Catelli, Ariel Broshar, Alisdair Broshar, Pamela Caton, Emily Caton and Dylan Caton, have all loved living in the sunny Bay Area. Vernon was doubly thrilled when his great grandson, Carlo Catelli, arrived on January 23, 2018. Vernon was a proud Letter Carrier for the US Post Office in San Francisco before retiring after 38 years of service. He was very engaged in his community and served many decades as a Deacon and all around handyman at his church, volunteered at the American Heart Association, the Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Caregiving Group.

Vernon enjoyed singing in choral groups and attending many musicals and plays with friends and family. Attending all 49er Super Bowls, he was a true fan and season ticket holder for 50 years. His joyful presence will be sorely missed by us all. We will celebrate his life with a service at 10:30am, Grace Covenant Church, 740 Del Monte Avenue, South San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019, to be followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veteran's Administration.

