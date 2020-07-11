Vernon Rudd

Vernon Edward Rudd

January 14th, 1926 - July 10th, 2020

I, Vernon Edward Rudd, left this world peacefully at the age of 94 to join the cosmic universe of my ancestors.



I was the son of Harriet Kaushagen and Edgar Rudd. I can say that I walked with happiness on the path of life and now I say farewell to all my loved ones.



First, to my spouse & partner that I deeply loved during our life together: Monique, I will always be by your side. Goodbye to all my children that I cherished and admired, Deborah Kay, Kenneth Edward, Marcia Ann, and David Carroll. Goodbye to all my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who I loved dearly. Finally, goodbye to my extended family, Geneviève and Vincent Janelle, and goodbye to all my loyal friends.



I am thankful that my parents gave me the tools I needed to be successful in life; I hope I gave the same tools to my own children, and I know I did my best... life is good!



"La mort donne un avenir à la vie" – F. Chen



