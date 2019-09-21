|
Vern SheltonVern Shelton was born in 1928 to John and Ruth Shelton of Boise, Idaho.
He grew up in Castro Valley, California.
Many of his chums died in World War II or in the Korean War. He survived the Army and went on to spend 50 years in the newspaper business, working the night shift in the pressroom for both the Wall Street Journal and the San Francisco Chronicle.
Forty-eight of those years were spent with his beautiful wife, Jacqueline, who gave him two great children, Linda and Curt.
Vern and Jacqueline retired to Bethel Island in 1985 where they had many good times and travelled to some great places. His wife Jacqueline went to the Happy Hunting Ground in 1995. His daughter Linda passed away in 2018.
Vern is survived by his son Curt, Son-in-law Rick, and grandchildren Heidi, Scott, Christy, and Steve.
Please make donations in lieu of flowers to the National in honor of his beloved wife Jacqueline.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019