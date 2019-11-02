|
McDonald, Vicki Maydell
March 24, 1951 - October 29, 2019Vicki Maydell McDonald passed from this life unexpectedly on October 29, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born on March 24, 1951 in San Francisco, California to Betty Jean Bjornestad and William Y. McDonald, Jr.
She grew up in the Excelsior District of San Francisco and graduated from Balboa High School in 1968. She spent the last 30 years living in San Mateo. Vicki worked in both the retail and finance industries and started a jewelry making business later on in life. She had varied interests as evidenced by all the ticket stubs she saved from events she had attended – everything from a Rolling Stones concert to the San Francisco Ballet. Vicki was also proud to be very active in the Alcoholics Anonymous organization for many years.
She is survived by her brother Bill (Michele) McDonald, nephews Josh and Gabe McDonald, and great-nephews Dylan and Chais McDonald.
According to her wishes, Vicki will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to thank all of Vicki's friends who have traveled along with her during this life and provided their love and support.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019