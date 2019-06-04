Vicki (Tramontanas) McCambridge Prouty 6/13/30-5/30/19 Vicki was born June 13, 1930 in Eureka, CA to Bill & Stella Tramontanas. She was the youngest of 3 girls. At a young age her family moved to San Francisco where she was raised. She married Barney McCambridge in 1951. They moved to Sonoma in 1956 where they raised their 3 daughters.



Vicki was a wonderful mother & homemaker. One of the many things she was famous for was Her 'Party Mix'. You know who you are if you received a jar or 2 each Christmas. How do you put in a nutshell what she was to so many people?



She worked in administration at Hanna Boy's Center for many years. She did bookkeeping in the early years of Barney's Trucking Co. &

She worked with Her late husband Myron Prouty in His engineering company.



She & Myron traveled the world extensively. They also belonged to the 'Good Sam Club' & traveled all over the U.S. with their many friends.



Vicki was preceded in death by her parents & her sisters Theo Holcomb & Mary Casini. She is survived by her daughters Robin Mc Cambridge, Sonoma, CA, Vikki Lenox, Santa Rosa, CA & Tedi Derrington, Sonoma, CA. 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren & numerous Nieces, Nephews & Cousins.



Funeral services at Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma, on Wednesday 6/12/19. Officiated by Father John of the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church. Viewing 10:30, Funeral 11:00 followed by burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements by Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma.



Our heartfelt thanks to the wonderful & caring group at Memorial Hospice.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice 439 College Ave. Santa Rosa CA 95401 707 568-1094



