|
|
Vicki Ann RobertsonOur dearest Auntie Vicki passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her late husband Joseph Robertson. Vicki is lovingly survived by her partner Gil Marsille and her sister Suzanne Minolli. She is fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Michelle, Ron (Paula), Jaime (John Colla) and Gregg (Sarah Clarke) Minolli and their children and grandchildren. Vicki was a native of San Francisco.
Memorial service at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Ave., San Anselmo on November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Followed by Interment at Valley Memorial Park, Novato, CA. Donations to San Francisco Zoo or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019