Vicky FriedmanVicky Friedman, a loving mother, lifelong Oakland resident and volunteer who devoted countless hours to community advocacy organizations, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2019.
The daughter of Hungarian and Czech immigrants, Vicky was born at Oakland's Highland Hospital on December 27, 1953. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in anthropology, and subsequently worked as a teacher, paralegal and realtor. She raised her two daughters, Rebecca and Julia, in her beloved hometown and was very proud of their accomplishments. The birth of her grandson last year brought her great joy.
Vicky's commitment to literacy and to fostering the academic potential of disadvantaged youth compelled her to become a frequent volunteer and mentor. She supported the Bay Area nonprofit organization Students Rising Above, developing close relationships with several young people and celebrating their successes over the years.
She also served as a board member of Volunteering for Oakland, where she led efforts to make Oakland homes more environmentally sustainable and assisted in elementary school classrooms as part of the organization's Dictionary Day project.
Vicky was also an avid traveler who visited more than 140 countries throughout her life. As a young woman, she embarked upon a grand adventure around the world, collecting countless stories and experiences. In recent years, her particular love for France led her to take annual trips to Aix-en-Provence where she hosted many of her friends.
She lived every day to its fullest, and was a loyal and generous friend. Vicky took great pleasure in welcoming loved ones into her home to enjoy her wonderful meals. An ardent collector, Vicky loved to scour thrift stores for vintage kitchenware, clothing, and — above all — china. She was also an enthusiastic mushroom hunter, who found porcini everywhere from the Oakland Hills to Lake Tahoe and many points in between.
Over the past year and a half, Vicky demonstrated great courage and grace while facing metastatic breast cancer. In recent days, she invited family members and her many friends to her home for a "living shiva" so they could share memories and say goodbye.
Vicky is survived by daughter Rebecca Lissner, son-in-law Sam Lissner, and grandson Noah; daughter Julia Friedman and her partner Kyle Rosen; parents Ann Gabor Arancio and Remo Arancio; brother Tom Kahan and niece Alexa Kahan; and partner, Alan Lozito. She will forever remain in the hearts of the many who loved her.
Memorial donations can be made to Students Rising Above or Volunteering for Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019