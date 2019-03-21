Victor Ian Gilbert Victor Ian Gilbert was a long time resident of San Francisco. He passed away March 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Cyril Gilbert, mother Ethel Gilbert and grandmother Sabina Cohen. He is survived by his sister Judith Rief, niece Debbie Rief-Adams and her husband Clay Adams and grand niece Ella Adams and nephew Brian Rief along with his family, Kim Rief and children.

He was born in San Francisco. He owned and operated Litho Print Press in San Francisco for decades. In his youth he traveled around the world on a freighter and met extraordinary people. He was a quick study and always interested in other cultures and customs.He made lifelong, worldwide friends that continue beyond his death.

Private funeral services were held on March 17, 2019 under the direction of Sinai Memorial Chapel and interment was at Hills of Eternity, Colma, California.

When calling him on the phone, his favorite expression was to ask, "did you call to make a fuss over me"? That was our dear Vic, we loved him.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019