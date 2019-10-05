|
Victor HorwitzVictor Horwitz died on October 3, 2019, just shy of his 101st birthday, of natural causes. He was born on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, in Springfield, Illinois, to Benjamin Hurwitz (Lithuania), a Hebrew scholar, cantor, and composer of liturgical music, and Bessie Rosen Hurwitz (Belarus), a benevolent and observant woman. Victor was preceded in death by his late wife, Rebecca (Rickie) Britt, his sister Dorothy Wasserman (Sam), his brother Albert (Marilene), his brother Harry (Rose), and his sister Naomi.
He was educated in Kansas and Missouri and at the University of Wichita, now Wichita State University. He enlisted in the US Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in January 1942, and was discharged as a captain in the US Air Force in Savannah, Georgia in 1945.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 46 years, Donna, her sons Sheldon Greenberg (Romina Ronquillo) and Michael Greenberg (Julie). He is also survived by his devoted family: his daughter Barbara Foreman, son Robert (Libby Brydolf), daughter Andrea Warthen (Dan), daughter Marci; his ten grandchildren: Danielle Foreman (Jon Brandon), Brett Foreman (Bekka Rabison), Lindsay Foreman, Marc Brydolf-Horwitz, Rachel Brydolf-Horwitz, Britt Warthen, Olivia Greenberg, Gavin Greenberg, Cole Greenberg and Ezra Hurst; his two great-grandsons: Zachary Brandon and Noah Brandon. His sons-in-law, Stewart Foreman and Tom Detavernier, preceded him in death.
He came to the Los Angeles area in 1947 and was fortunate to join Levi Strauss & Co. as a sales representative in 1955. He was Regional Sales Manager for Washington DC, National Sales Manager of the Jeans Division, Director of Marketing of the International Division, and the Director of Licensing, worldwide. He retired in 1985. He was grateful to the Haas family (Walter, Walter Jr., Peter, Bob) and Dan Koshland for their friendship and generosity during the 30 years he was associated with Levi's.
Victor was an aficionado of jazz, particularly stride piano, and attended festivals all over the world. He was renowned in jazz circles for giving socks to jazz musicians who played well. He gave away over a thousand pair of Levi's and Dockers socks (and had photographs to prove his generosity).
He was bothered by obituaries of individuals who were lauded for their educations, traits and achievements but without a single fault or misdeed. Victor was smart, funny, astute, intelligent and entertaining. He even thought he had a great sense of humor – but – he could also be smug, abusive, obtuse, stubborn and arrogant.
He was grateful to his family, especially his wife, Donna, for his care, concern and comfort during his later failing years. He also was thankful to Mission Hospice and his many care givers.
Lastly, he was the oldest ball dude in the history of the San Francisco Baseball Giants through the courtesy of Larry Baer and Sue Petersen.
And, yes, Victor composed this expansive, slightly edited (and expensive) obituary.
A memorial service will be held on Monday Oct. 7 at 11:30 AM at Temple Beth Jacob, 1550 Alameda de las Pulgas, Redwood City.
The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances be sent to The Lucile Packard Hospital for Children, 400 Hamilton Ave., Suite 340, Palo Alto, CA 94301, or to The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, 3080 Broadway, New York, NY 10027.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019