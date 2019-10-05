|
Victor Gus KyriakisLate of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1961, entered into rest in Burlingame on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Stella Kyriakis. Loving father of Tina and Steve (and his husband Matt).
A native of San Francisco, California, age 84 years.
Stanford University graduate 1957 and U.C. Hastings School of Law graduate 1963; City Council member and 2-term mayor of Daly City; member of the Assessment Appeals Board of San Mateo County; a 50-year member in the Order of AHEPA; longtime member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in San Francisco.
Private family services took place with burial at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma.
His family appreciates donations to John's Closet at 440 Green Hills Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030 or to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Agape Stitchers at www.holytrinitysf.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019