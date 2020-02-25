|
|
Victor Anson Neeley
October 21, 1962 - February 3, 2020Victor, beloved husband of Karen for 32 years and devoted dad to his cherished sons, Christopher and Stephen, passed away at home on 2/3/2020.
He is survived by his loving mother Mary Ann and older sisters Cynthia (Tim) and Pamela. He shared a very special bond with his late stepfather Jack.
Victor was the treasured son-in-law of Lola and Ray Rojas and brother-in-law of Diane (Richard).
He is survived by his nephews, Matthew and Ricky, nieces, Renee and Caroline, and 3 great-nieces whom he adored.
Victor was born in Denver and raised in Los Altos. He was a graduate of Chico State. Victor was a successful, hardworking businessman in finance and sales where he developed many long-lasting friendships. He was well respected for his organization, communication and fairness.
Victor's greatest passion in life was his family. As an avid Giants and Niners fan, he especially enjoyed weekends watching sports with his sons. He also loved walking down Burlingame Avenue with his dog Bella, a Grande Starbucks coffee in hand.
Victor coached Chris and Stephen for many years in the BYBA league where he established and maintained long lasting friendships with their teammates and families.
Victor was a well-loved family man who left this world far too soon. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends whose lives he touched.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at
Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020