Victoria "Vicki" Noceti
Passed away peacefully Thursday, the fifth of November at 11:30 am, in Burlingame, CA. in the home she had shared with her beloved sisters Elsie and Helen Noceti for over 43 years.
Vicki has been reunited with her parents Anna and Lazzaro Noceti, her sisters, Catherine, May, Elsie and Helen Noceti who have been patiently awaiting her arrival. Vicki turned 99 years old on September 14th of this year.
Vickie's cousins Pauline and Joe Burgio and Anthony Camisa of New York, have found comfort in knowing Vicki is with the family she loved and missed so much.
Vicki was loved and cared for by her long time caregivers Pat and Delma, with extended help from Mom and Dad Home Care when needed. We cannot find the words to thank you for your wonderful and tender care knowing she was loved on a daily basis has meant so much to us.
Vicki worked for many, many years at S.H.Kress in San Francisco, where she met many people who will remember her charm, wit, strength and determination to get the job done right. She not only taught by example she encouraged you to excel and take that foundation into your future life. I am one of the "girls" she set that example for and it has served me well, my name is Alice Derenzi and I am proud to say Vicki and I have been friends for over sixty years. I will miss you dear friend.
The three sisters, Vicki, Helen and Elsie helped to raise their neighbors Kelly and Dan Beirman's son, Justin from birth, as if their own nephew. Justin was their heart and joy making their lives so much fuller and to them he could do no wrong.
Justin you made their lives so much richer, for that we thank you.
The "Noceti Girls" were lucky in their extended family with caring and wonderful neighbors, who would stop by with candy and flowers to let Vicki know they were thinking about her, even mowing her lawn while gardeners were not allowed during the start of the pandemic.
Condolences may be sent via CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Vicki will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery next to her beloved sisters.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory are appreciated to the charity of your choice
.