Vincent DeBono Passed away at the age of 79 on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

He was born in Floriano, Malta and moved to the United States at the age of 8. He attended Balboa High School, and enlisted in the Army Reserves. He started his career at General Tire, and after many years was co-owner in Launch Pad Distribution. He loved his vacations in Lake Tahoe, deer hunting, and spending time with his family. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Marie, his son Steven, his mother Maria, father Joseph, his sister Mary Gatt, and brothers Frank and Edward. He is survived by daughters Laurie Pellegrini (Tom) and Kelly Saavedra, son Vincent, and his sister Josephine Busuttil. He had 4 grandchildren Monica, Danielle (Michael), Shauna, Anthony, and great-granddaughter, Jessica.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 beginning at 4:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Dunstan's Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019