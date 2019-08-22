|
|
Vincent LaRocca
May 28, 1932 - August 19, 2019Vincent LaRocca died peacefully at home in his sleep on August 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of Eleanor LaRocca and loving father to Ann LaRocca, Leo LaRocca, Stephanie LaRocca and Estelle LaRocca. Proud grandfather of Mario, Alexandra, Vincent and Scarlett. Vince is predeceased in death by his parents Leo and Annie LaRocca and his brother Jack LaRocca. Vince is survived by a previous marriage to Mary Campodonico LaRocca. Vince was born and raised in San Francisco and was the owner of the legendary LaRocca's Corner in North Beach. Three generations of the LaRocca family participated from grandfather Alphonse, father Leo and brother Jack. Entertaining customers for years Vince played the piano, his father played banjo and guitar and his brother played the accordion. The wonderful music and dancing will be remembered by many in San Francisco.
Friends may visit between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 27 and are also invited to attend the Rosary at 5:00pm also Tuesday at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street, SF, CA 94133 Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., SF 94133. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/san-francisco-ca/green-street-mortuary/2594 for more details.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019