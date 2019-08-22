Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 433-5692
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent LaRocca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent LaRocca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent LaRocca Obituary
Vincent LaRocca

May 28, 1932 - August 19, 2019

Vincent LaRocca died peacefully at home in his sleep on August 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of Eleanor LaRocca and loving father to Ann LaRocca, Leo LaRocca, Stephanie LaRocca and Estelle LaRocca. Proud grandfather of Mario, Alexandra, Vincent and Scarlett. Vince is predeceased in death by his parents Leo and Annie LaRocca and his brother Jack LaRocca. Vince is survived by a previous marriage to Mary Campodonico LaRocca. Vince was born and raised in San Francisco and was the owner of the legendary LaRocca's Corner in North Beach. Three generations of the LaRocca family participated from grandfather Alphonse, father Leo and brother Jack. Entertaining customers for years Vince played the piano, his father played banjo and guitar and his brother played the accordion. The wonderful music and dancing will be remembered by many in San Francisco.
Friends may visit between 3:00pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 27 and are also invited to attend the Rosary at 5:00pm also Tuesday at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street, SF, CA 94133 Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St., SF 94133. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/san-francisco-ca/green-street-mortuary/2594 for more details.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Street Mortuary
Download Now