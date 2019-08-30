|
Vincent David Melodia
March 14, 1966 - August 27, 2019Vincent David Melodia, beloved son, brother, husband, father and dear friend to many, passed unexpectedly in his home in South Hamilton, Massachusetts. Born in Washington DC, Vince grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. He attended public schools in San Rafael, and completed his undergraduate degree at UC Davis. He settled in San Francisco after college and later, earned his MBA from Thunderbird School of International Business in Arizona in 1995. In 2005, Vince moved with his family to South Hamilton, Massachusetts.
Vince cherished his two children, Oscar (16) and Camilla (14), and was an amazing and supportive father. He was very close to many people, having a generous spirit and a huge heart. He put everyone else before himself. He enjoyed the outdoors, running and hiking and adored spending childhood summers with extended family at Fallen Leaf Lake. Although he relocated to the East Coast, he remained a faithful fan of all of his San Francisco sports teams. Vince was loyal to his old friends, some of whom date back to kindergarten. Despite the miles that separated them, they remained in close contact.
Predeceased by a twin brother, Mark, Vince leaves behind his children, Oscar and Camilla Melodia, their mother Betsy Sawyer-Melodia, his friends and family in Massachusetts. He is survived by his parents, Susan Chardome (Jacques) and Paul Melodia (Sharon), his siblings, Edward (Nicole) and Mimi (Fred). Also, survived by step siblings Josh Harris (Ruby), and Diane Leclercq (Pierre), and his godmother, Kathy Degiorgio. He had many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who also loved him dearly.
Funeral services for Vince will be held in Massachusetts, and will be followed by a memorial service in the SF Bay Area with date and time to be announced in the future. Information to be posted at vincent-david-melodia.forevermissed.com. In memory of Vince, contributions can be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019