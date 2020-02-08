|
|
Reverend Vincent Musaby'ImanaReverend Vincent Musaby'Imana, a priest of the Diocese of Kabale, Uganda, died on January 30, 2020 in South San Francisco at the age of 52.
Fr. Vincent was known for his ministry in the Archdiocese of San Francisco between 2011 and 2019. He served as a chaplain at California Pacific Medical Center and at UCSF Medical Center while earning his doctorate and his postdoctoral degree in Catholic Educational Leadership at the University of San Francisco.
He was a humble, cheerful, compassionate and intellectually gifted man and had been welcomed to residence over the years at Star of the Sea Parish, Saint Monica-St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, and St. James Parish, all in San Francisco.
Fr. Vincent had been a voracious reader all of his life, able to listen well and to communicate comfortably and effectively on a broad range of subjects. He was widely known for his commitment to Catholic education, and had chosen for his dissertation at USF, "Teachers' Perceptions of their Role in the Moral Education of Secondary School Students."
All are invited to visit on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9am, attend a Rosary at 10am, and celebrate a Funeral Mass at 10:30am all at St. James Church, 1086 Guerrero Street, SF.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020