Vincent C. Nocito
July 16, 1934 - September 24, 2019Vincent C. Nocito was born in San Francisco on July 16, 1934 to Carlo and Beatrice Nocito from Verbicaro, Italy. He passed away surrounded by family on September 24, 2019. Vince graduated from Commerce High School. Afterwards he joined the army and was stationed in Germany. He later continued his education while raising a family and worked for PG&E starting as a clerk working his way up to an Accounts Payable Supervisor for 34 years. He started his second career in Tahoe City as a Recycling Supervisor for TTSD.
Vince is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlene Nocito. They were best friends that loved each other deeply. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, Dina (Paul) Achiro, Elaina (Ron) Bland, and Vincent Jr. (Julia) Nocito, and his sister Gail De Ceourtsy. Papa/Grandpa loved spending time with his grandchildren, Danielle (Gahl), Ricky (Jenny), Alyssa (Dillon), Wyatt, Dominic, and Bridgette. He was also a loving Great Papa to Nicco, Elliott, Hugo, and Leo and was a caring Uncle Sonny to his nieces and nephews, Jenna (Jeff), Kevin, Luke, Dorice, and Joey. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Nocito and brother-in-law David De Ceourtsy.
Vince was an amazing man. He belonged to numerous social clubs and his passions were playing golf, sports, fishing, and hanging with friends. He enjoyed coaching and being a mentor in the community. Everyone who ever had the pleasure of knowing Vince said that he was larger than life. He was extremely personable, highly respected, and a very strong individual. He loved life and lived every moment to the fullest.
Donations can be made to UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. A service will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Burlingame Friday, October 25th at 10 AM with reception to immediately follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019