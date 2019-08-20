|
|
Vincent John Nolan
September 8, 1951 – April 16, 2019Vincent (Vinnie as he was known to his fellow firefighters) passed peacefully after a brief but devastating illness. He was born and raised in San Francisco, attended Stuart Hall for Boys primary school and Abraham Lincoln High School (Class of 1969). During the Vietnam War, he served in the United States Navy as a hard-hat salvage diver. After an honorable discharge, he received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from San Francisco State University (Class of 1976).
Following college, Vincent joined the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) in 1978. He served for 33 years retiring in 2011 as one of the two acting assistant fire chiefs in San Francisco. He loved the fire department and all of the firefighters he had the pleasure to work with.
During Vincent's SFFD tenure, he served as the President of the Chief's Officer's Association, Chief of Water Rescue at Ocean Beach, and an Instructor for the Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT) and Heavy Rescue. In 1989, he received a Meritorious Service Medal and a Certificate of Commendation related to his leadership in the Marina District during the Loma Prieta Earthquake.
Vincent was a consummate athlete and lover of all sports. As a youth, he always enjoyed pickup street football. He was a member of the Seaweeds football team, and he played center (52) for three years at Lincoln High School. He loved snow skiing, water skiing, surfing, scuba diving, camping, kayaking, water volleyball, and frequent abalone trips to Van Damme State Park.
Vincent will always be remembered for his dimpled smile, his love of cooking, his kindness, warm heart, and inspiration to all of his family and friends.
Vincent was the loving husband of Meredith (Hart) Nolan, beloved father of Amber (Nolan) Espinosa, grandfather of Shiloh Espinosa, and loving sibling to Bill Nolan, Beth (Nolan) Amaral, Patrick Nolan, and Valerie Nolan. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Dr. Edgar Vincent Nolan and Mary Belle (Hess) Nolan.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Monica Church in San Francisco on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 10:00AM. "Please rsvp to (415) 702-6240".
