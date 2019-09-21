San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Vincent Nolan Obituary
Vincent Paul Nolan

Passed away on September 14, 2019 at the age of 94 at the VA Hospital in San Francisco. Vince was a native of San Francisco, an Eagle Scout, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. He worked as a juvenile counselor for the City & County of San Francisco for 32 years and had a big heart for the underdog.
Vince is survived by his loving daughter, Bernardina Nolan Izquierdo; four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his devoted brother, Jerry Nolan; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack & Kathleen Nolan from Ireland; his sister, Ellen Engstrom; and brother, Michael Nolan.
Per Vince's request, services were private.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
