Vincent Ronco
Vincent Ronco
Sept. 17, 1930 - May 24, 2020
Vince Ronco, at rest on May 24, 2020 at age 89. Vince "Uto" was a lifetime resident of the S.F. Excelsior district and a proud Balboa alumni. He served in the Navy upon graduation and retired from Golden State Pharmacy. He was a 49er faithful who enjoyed tailgating for many years with dear friends. Vince was the devoted husband of the late Josephine Ronco for 57 years. Cherished father of Vickie and Kathy. Beloved son of the late Jennie and Andrew Ronco. Dear brother of the late John Ronco. Adored uncle of Sandra (Bob), Mike (Donna), Vince (Cheryl), and Angie (Pat). Designated loving uncle of Mike and Carol. He is also survived by many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many loving friends. Vince's family would like to say a special thank you to the people that gave him such wonderful care at Kaiser Hospital, especially their Oncology Dept. Vince will join his beloved wife at the Italian Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Donations in Vince's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered at www.duggansserra.com



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
