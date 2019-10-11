|
|
Vincent John ScardinaOn Friday, September 27, 2019, Vincent Scardina, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 92. Vincent was born on January 29, 1927 in San Francisco, CA to Tony and May (Barbera) Scardina. He received his BA degree from UC Berkeley in 1951, and began his 40-year career in interior design. That same year he married Jean Louise Baharis, his wife of 68 years. They raised four children, Mark, Paul, David, and Melanie.
Vincent had a passion for all of the arts; especially, when instilling their appreciation in others. For over 50 years he was deeply involved with the Great Books Foundation in the Bay Area serving and innovating in all capacities up through council president. Upon retirement in 1991, he took his love of fine arts to the docent program at the Asian Art Museum where he enlightened many until 2007. In his remaining free time, you'd find him in his lovingly tended garden. He was known for his classic gentlemanly manner and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Vincent is survived by his wife Jean, his four children, their spouses and partner Lydia, Jan, Carol and Stacey, his sister Marilyn, grandchildren Hanna, Peter, Tom and Ethan, nieces and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Anthony Foundation or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019