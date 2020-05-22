Vincent Joseph Scotto III
April 1, 1951 - May 19, 2020
Vince passed peacefully with his family by his side on May 19, 2020 at the age of 69.
He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Elaine, his daughter Jennifer (Justin), his son Michael, his daughter-in-law Lena, his sister Marian Casabonne (Ray), his brother-in-law Richard Ruggeri (Judi), his nieces and nephews, and every one of his close friends and colleagues.
A third generation San Franciscan, Vince was born in 1969 in the Westwood Park neighborhood. He attended St. Emydius grammar school, and graduated from Riordan High School in 1969. He studied and played collegiate tennis at St. Mary's College before meeting the love of his life, Elaine, and transferring to the University of San Francisco where she was also studying, graduating in 1973. They married the same year.
Vince was drawn to the legal profession - a perfect fit for his communication skills, problem solving, and rational thinking.Vince earned his J.D. from Lincoln University Law School and passed the California Bar in 1979. He joined Sedgwick Law, and later joined Modena & Royce before starting his own law practice in 1989. With offices in San Mateo and Martinez, Vince and his team successfully resolved catastrophic cases. He had a deep passion for the law, enjoyed the camaraderie of the legal profession, and valued the deep relationships with all of his colleagues, many of whom became his close friends. He also had the pleasure and fortune of working alongside Elaine and Jennifer for many years. An ever-active member of the community, Vince was a long-time Certified Specialist in workers' compensation, and a member of the CAAA (past president of the San Francisco chapter) and Consumer Attorneys of California. In addition, he was a past president of the San Mateo Country Trial Lawyers Association and of the Italian American Bar Association. He was a frequent lecturer for CAAA, CAOC, and local bar associations.
Vince received many accolades honoring his accomplishments. He was named the California Lawyers Association Applicant Attorney of the Year and the San Mateo County Trial Lawyers Association Lawyer of the Year in 2019, and was awarded the coveted Golden Salami from the Italian American Bar Association. He was Chairman Emeritus and former President of the San Mateo County Trial Lawyers Association Board of Directors. Vince also entered the Riordan High sports hall of fame in 2008.
Despite all of his hard work, Vince was a devoted family man who always put his family and friends first. Vince never missed family events, and even found enough time to coach Jennifer and Michael's school sports teams throughout their time at St. Gregory's.
Vince will be remembered for many endearing qualities - kindness, patience, intellectual curiosity. It was only fitting that he was born on April Fools' Day given his extraordinary sense of humor and his uncanny ability to see the humorous side of any situation. Everyone who met Vince experienced his quick wit, engaging conversation, and masterful storytelling. He was an exceptional public speaker and frequently the master of ceremonies at professional gatherings and speaker at legal continuing education seminars throughout the state.
Vince was a man of many passions. A voracious reader with a tremendous memory, Vince was a source of knowledge for everyone who knew him, and was always happy to offer thoughtful advice. A lifetime San Francisco Giants fan and longtime season ticket holder, he was a fixture at the ballpark. An avid golfer, Vince loved any round, but particularly one with his friends at Olympic Club or during his annual golf weekend trips with close friends to Tahoe or Utah. And as an active traveler, Vince reveled in taking his family on trips to Europe, to our annual family vacation in Lake Tahoe, and to his home away from home in Maui. Vince loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Vince thrived on personal interaction - particularly in large groups of his friends - and to honor him in that fashion would put a smile on his face. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when everyone who experienced Vince's joy can properly honor his character. For such a complex and inquisitive man, Vince had a pretty simple motto that he loved to pass along - 'be nice to everyone you meet.'
Contributions may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 31, 2020.