Vincent Torrente

March 24, 1939 - November 17, 2020

Vincent Torrente, age 81, passed away suddenly on November 17, 2020 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

Vince was born March 24, 1939 in Marettimo, Sicily to Francesco and Rosina Torrente. He immigrated to the USA in December 1957. Vince was a commercial fisherman in San Francisco and Alaska. He worked for the City and County of San Francisco for 35 years. In 1964 he married Antoinette Aliotti.

Vince retired from the City and County of San Francisco in 2001. He and his wife retired to the Monterey Peninsula to be closer to family.

Grandchildren, cooking, tending to his vegetable garden and his coffee shop visits were part of his daily life. He was an avid Bay Area sports fan and loved to cheer on his 49ers and Giants. He loved to cook for his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than having his family at the dinner table. He was a past member of the SFIAC and member of the ICF.

Vince is survived by his loving wife Antoinette of 56 years, and his 5 children, daughters Rosine, Marialena (Dave) Pretari, Annette (Dave) Barbagelata, Rita (Frank) Flores and son Frank. His adoring grandchildren; Francesca, Jerry, Vince and Antonia Flores, Ava Barbagelata and Jordan Pretari. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Carmela Noto and Phyllis Campo and sister-in-law Nardine Spadaro. His nieces, nephews, and close friends near and far will miss him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm, San Carlos Cathedral, Monterey. Services will be held outside due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private committal will follow to the San Carlos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to the San Carlos Cathedral.





