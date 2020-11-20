1/1
Vincent Torrente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Torrente
March 24, 1939 - November 17, 2020
Vincent Torrente, age 81, passed away suddenly on November 17, 2020 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Vince was born March 24, 1939 in Marettimo, Sicily to Francesco and Rosina Torrente. He immigrated to the USA in December 1957. Vince was a commercial fisherman in San Francisco and Alaska. He worked for the City and County of San Francisco for 35 years. In 1964 he married Antoinette Aliotti.
Vince retired from the City and County of San Francisco in 2001. He and his wife retired to the Monterey Peninsula to be closer to family.
Grandchildren, cooking, tending to his vegetable garden and his coffee shop visits were part of his daily life. He was an avid Bay Area sports fan and loved to cheer on his 49ers and Giants. He loved to cook for his family and friends. Nothing made him happier than having his family at the dinner table. He was a past member of the SFIAC and member of the ICF.
Vince is survived by his loving wife Antoinette of 56 years, and his 5 children, daughters Rosine, Marialena (Dave) Pretari, Annette (Dave) Barbagelata, Rita (Frank) Flores and son Frank. His adoring grandchildren; Francesca, Jerry, Vince and Antonia Flores, Ava Barbagelata and Jordan Pretari. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Carmela Noto and Phyllis Campo and sister-in-law Nardine Spadaro. His nieces, nephews, and close friends near and far will miss him.
Mass of Christian Burial will be November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm, San Carlos Cathedral, Monterey. Services will be held outside due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private committal will follow to the San Carlos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to the San Carlos Cathedral.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
San Carlos Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermudez Family Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved