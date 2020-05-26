Vinicio Angelo TudoniVinicio (Vince) Angelo Tudoni passed peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Belmont, California at the age of 96.Vince is survived by his wife, Rose; daughter, Annette; grandchildren, Angela, Dennis, Ginamarie, Renee, Roxanne and Samantha; great grandchildren, Antonio, Austin, Dylan and Jackson; sister, Louise and daughter-in-law, Janine. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony; siblings Marcello (Mitch) and Maria Luisa; and parents, Antonio and Angelina.Vince was born on June 28, 1923 in San Francisco, California, where he lived his entire life in the Portola district until moving to Belmont, CA in 2015. He graduated from Balboa High School in 1942. At the age of 26, he married Rose and welcomed their first born a year later. Vince began working for the San Francisco Fire Department in 1950, spending many years at Truck 9 25th & Vermont Streets, and retired after 25 years of service.Vince was an active and dedicated member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, and participated in numerous clubs and events, including the Italian Catholic Federation. He enjoyed cooking at dinners for the ICF, as well as during his shifts at the firehouse. He was a member of the Old Timers Baseball Assn. since 1964, playing on various clubs including the fire department baseball team. He, along with his brother played semi-pro football in their early years. Vince also loved golf and continued to play into his 90's, helping to organize many SFFD golf tournaments and picnics over the years. He participated in in the SFFD Toys for Tots drive every year at Christmas and numerous other activities with the fire department.Vince was laid to rest in the Italian Cemetery following a graveside ceremony.