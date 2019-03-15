Violet Exline-Ross June 1, 1929 - March 9, 2019 Violet Exline-Ross, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Burlingame on March 9, 2019 with friends and family by her side. Violet was born to the late Alexander and Annie Bedu in London, England on June 1, 1929 and was the youngest of 7 siblings. She survived the German bombing of London in 1940/41 during WWII. During the "Blitz" she was evacuated to rural areas outside London such as Swansea Wales, Pulham Dorset and Penshurst Kent. During some of these evacuations she was used as free labor by the people who took her in. She was made to harvest hops and provide care for young children whose parents wanted to go the the local pub for a pint.

After the war, Violet moved to San Francisco where she met her first husband, the late John Jacob Exline. John and Vi had five children; John, Jennifer, Anne, Alex and Mari. John tragically passed away in 1973. Vi eventually remarried to Dr. Bernard Allen Ross. Bernie and Vi loved to travel, entertain and spend time with their friends and family. Vi had a knack for buying and selling antiques and collectables. She and Bernie would travel to London twice per year to visit family and go the the street markets to buy Toby Mugs, Silver Sets, Wedgewood and other items of that nature. She would bring her purchases back to the US and sell them at her booth at local art and antique shows.

Vi loved to entertain and threw the best and biggest parties imaginable. It has been said that Vi's kitchen was magical where at a drop of a hat, she could take nothing and and whip up something wonderful while her husband Bernie would match her with the perfect drink! The entire family spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, July 4th, and almost every family member's birthday at Vi's. She would make an excuse to throw a party for even the most trivial of holidays (or no holiday at all). She would spend all day in the kitchen preparing food and baking pies.

Vi always thought of others before herself. If someone was recovering from surgery she would have them stay at her house until they could take care of themselves. She would make meals for people and if necessary, delivery them to their house. She was warm, generous and never negative. Vi will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Bernie, Her children John (Donna), Jennifer, (Mike), Anne (Randall), Alex (Cindy) and Mari (Don) along with nine grandchildren, Daniel (Joana), Matthew, (Kate), Skylar (deceased), Lauren, Jacob, Brooke, Chloe, Kincaid and Max and one great grandson, Emmett who all love and miss her terribly already.

A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor Violet Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030. Public viewing is at 12:00 pm and the services will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any Parkinson's Disease organization.





