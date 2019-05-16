Services Memorial service Northbrae Community Church Berkeley , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Violet Feinauer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Violet Feinauer

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Violet M. Feinauer How do you choose words to describe a rich, full life that encompassed ninety-seven years? If we were to choose just a few for Violet, they would be: loving, kind, generous of heart, independent, career woman, world traveler, devoted to children. But even these words couldn't begin to encompass someone who touched the lives of so many.

Violet Myrtle Feinauer was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1922 to Victor J and Gail Flanagan Feinauer. Vi was elder sister by six years to twins, Victor C "Bud" and Gail "Dolly". Vi attended Walnut Hills High School followed by college at the University of Cincinnati, earning a BS in Home Economics in 1946. After graduation, she worked with gravely ill children at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, focusing on recreational activities.

Vi was a keen traveler all her life, so it wasn't unusual that she took a teaching job in 1953 at the Central Union preschool in Honolulu, Hawaii. Vi had many fond stories of her time in Hawaii. One of her favorites was of a picnic outing with the preschoolers but the adults had forgotten to bring eating utensils. To Vi's delight, the children quickly solved the problem by fashioning chopsticks out twigs from nearby shrubs.

Realizing a continued interest in community service, Vi went on to study at the University of California, Berkeley, in 1955, earning a masters degree in Social Welfare in 1958. Immediately after graduation, Vi was employed as a caseworker at the Lincoln Child Center in Oakland, eventually moving up to Executive Director there. In the foster-care service at Lincoln, Vi continued her commitment to working with children. She received the James R. Mann award in 1982 for her work at the center.

Violet celebrated her retirement from Lincoln with a ten-day family backpacking trip to the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It was Vi's first backpacking trip. Her California relatives have fond memories of camping "in the wild" where they benefitted from Vi's skill at catching grasshoppers (honed in early childhood) to use as bait for a delicious fresh fish supper. This trip was just one of many shared celebrations of life with Vi that will be long remembered.

Every year, Vi enjoyed visits and RV camping with her Ohio relatives, which included her brother's family. During these trips, much of the country from Yellowstone and the Black Hills of South Dakota to Washington DC and South Carolina was explored, accompanied by laughter over card games and other favorites such as RummiKub. The Ohio Feinauer's enjoyed and appreciated the effort Vi made to be a part of their lives despite living so far away. It greatly enriched their lives.

Throughout the years, Violet continued to travel the world, including adventures in Europe, Africa, and Asia. The world also came to Violet. Between 1972 and 2012, she hosted well over a hundred visitors from many different countries through the International Visitors Center. Vi was always happy to have friends and family over to interact with her foreign visitors, continuing her unique ambassadorship to community building.

Later in life, Vi joined the Northbrae Community Church where she made many good friends, sharing her love of reading, gardening, food, and mahjong games. She continued to be very active in the local community, which included volunteer work with the League of Women's Voters and a number of other service activities.

Hers was a life well lived. With laughter, love, adventure, and a continuing commitment to family and community. We will miss you, Vi. You will be forever in our hearts.

There will be a memorial celebrating Violet's life on June 8, 2019 at Northbrae Community Church in Berkeley. Donations in Violet Feinauer's memory can be made to Northbrae Community Church.

