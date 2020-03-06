|
|
Violet Jesberg
09/29/1926 - 02/28/2020Violet O. Jesberg, of Mercer Island, died on February 28, 2020. She was 93. Violet was born on September 29, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Efraim and Victoria Olson. She was raised in Chicago and graduated from University of Southern California where she met her husband David O. Jesberg. They made their home in Belvedere, CA from 1962-1989 where they raised their family. Much of their time revolved around sailboat racing on the San Francisco Bay, up and down the California Coast, and Transpac races to Hawaii. They retired in 1989 to LaConner, WA where they took up cruising and spent many weeks every year exploring the San Juan Islands, the Gulf Islands, Desolation Sound, and other ports in Washington and Canada. Violet was a longtime member of the San Francisco Yacht Club and the Shelter Bay Yacht Club. Survivors include daughter Carolyn Holm of Mercer Island, sons Donald Jesberg of Belvedere, CA and Steven Jesberg of Santa Cruz, CA; brother Kenneth Olson of Darien, CT; and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family memorial is being planned later in the spring to scatter her ashes in the San Juan islands alongside her beloved husband of 55 years. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the family's on-line guest book at www.flintofts.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020