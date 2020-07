Or Copy this URL to Share

Violet Mae Moakley

March 1933July 3, 2020

daughter to the late (Frank and Maria Pleso of San Pedro, Ca) - sister to Joseph Pleso of Santa Ana, Ca - beloved wife to the late (Francis Moakley) - sister-in-law to Marie O'Toole of Dorchester, Mass - mother to Peter Moakley - 53 year resident of San Francisco, Ca - "an educator and loyal friend to all that knew her" - AMDG



