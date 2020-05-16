Virginia ConnerVirginia Conner was born July 26, 1920 and passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in South San Francisco, California, just two months and two weeks shy of her one hundredth birthday. She was born to Nathaniel Lee and Mary Alida (née Hollier) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. At the age of 9, while attending grammar school, she met Mary Elizabeth Clay (nee Carter), and they remained lifelong friends.In 1945, Virginia moved from Oklahoma City to Washington DC, securing wartime work with the government in the secretarial pool. Even though America was in the midst of World War II, fighting to free the world from tyranny, Virginia still experienced racial discrimination in our country's Capital. Her excitement about her move quickly diminished: she was forced to use the "Colored Entrance" at the back of the luncheon facilities at her workplace while her other work colleagues, including a Japanese woman who was her friend, were able to use the front door. After just 2 months, knowing that if she quit her job, she would be barred from working for any other government agency for 9 months, Virginia decided to relocate to Los Angeles, California to live and work with her cousin, Rose Chenier, who owned a restaurant there.With only $2.40 to her name, she paid the rest of her rent and packed up her belongings. Lacking the funds for both a train ticket and food, she decided to have a walk and think. While on her walk, she ran into her cousin Rolland James. She and Rolland, along with his sister Jewel and brother Percy Harold had grown up together in in Oklahoma City where they lived with her Aunt Hathyel and her uncle Percy James a few blocks from her favorite uncle William James. Virginia, Mary, Rolland, Jewel and Percy Harold all graduated from Douglass High. He loaned her $5.00 that enabled her to buy her train ticket with enough left over to buy a bag of oranges for her trip. As she traveled across the country, she would pretend to be asleep anytime a porter would pass announcing mealtimes. The kindhearted porters figured her out and graciously invited her to eat with them for rest of her long trip West.In June of 1946, Virginia met Ernest Conner. Living in the neighborhood, Ernie became a frequent patron of Virginia's cousin's restaurant. Her younger sister Ida also worked at the restaurant and when she saw Ernest, she told her, "Oh Virginia, that's for you." When Virginia asked Ernest what he wanted to order, he replied, "I'll have a cup of coffee if you'll have one with me." That was her first cup of coffee and the rest is history. Just a year later they were married on August 3, 1947. Ernie and Virginia decided to move from Los Angeles, California to Berkeley, California. They later moved across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, California, believing they could find more work opportunities and improved living conditions. Ernie secured employment as a bell hop through a War buddy and Virginia, who first worked for the Social Security Administration, got a secretarial position with the San Francisco Redevelopment Agency. From the late 1940s through the early 1950s they were foster parents for several children. Virginia and Ernie where both hard working, enthusiastic entrepreneurs, so they decided to pursue starting their own business. They bought a pick-up truck and founded Ernie Conner's Moving and Express in San Francisco in 1953 with Virginia running their office. That same year they became devoted parents when they adopted Kenneth Ray Conner. Twelve years later they became parents again, adopting Theresa Ann Conner. The couple had become members of Jones Memorial Methodist Churchpastored by the Reverend Doctor Hamilton T. Boswell. Virginia became a member of the choir, under the direction of Sir Jules Haywood, while Ernie got involved in church finances, helping to start their Credit Union.Over time, as the moving company was so successful, becoming Ernie Conner's Moving and Storage, Inc., Virginia decided to branch out into other businesses. She and Ernest started a used furniture store stocked with merchandise from unpaid storage bills. She also started Mid-Town Secretarial Service, on Divisadero Street at Geary Boulevard, in San Francisco, with her good friend Mrs. Eddie Mae Cannon. Eventually Virginia got her real estate agent license and worked for several years as a realtor with Century 21 Real Estate in Daly City.Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest to whom she was married for 64 years, her mother Mary, her brothers Robert, James and Milton, her sister Ida, her cousins Elsie and Wendell and her nieces Patricia and Kathy. She leaves behind her son Kenneth, her daughter Theresa, her nephews Johnny and David, her nieces Beverly, Baby Jewel and Denise, her cousins Lillian Harper, Helen Chapel, Pearlie Herbert and William James, her Godchildren Maxine, Lorre and Wynn and a host of family and friends.Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.