Virginia Leone DeRoia
October 6, 1924 - October 7, 2019Virginia Leone DeRoia passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 95. Virginia was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. Shortly after birth, her family moved to Berkeley, California. Here she met her first husband, Leonard Leone. They worked hard and opened a very successful meat market and delicatessen on Shattuck Avenue.
They loved boating with their family and friends. She was very proud of her waterskiing ability. Memories of those times lingered with her until the end of her life. She enjoyed sharing those stories with everyone. Leonard passed away in 1972.
Several years later she married Ernest DeRoia. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and their many motorhome adventures.
Virginia was an officer for Bank of America and advanced to the position of Sr. Vice President. One of very few women to progress to that corporate level.
Virginia is survived by her children, Carmel Tarver (Glenn) of Danville, William M. Leone (Linda) of Lafayette, grandchildren, Sean Wilson (Danelle) of Lafayette, Scott Wilson (Sherri) of Portland, Oregon, Chris Wilson (Sarah) of Boise, Idaho, Cassandra Leone of Irvine, Michael Leone of Aptos, Nicholas Leone of Walnut Creek.
She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Ava and Tessa Wilson of Lafayette, Mia Wilson of Portland, Oregon and Christopher and Abigail Wilson of Boise Idaho.
Surviving: nieces and nephews, William C. Leone (Fran) of Pleasant Hill, Carmela Kenney (Mike) of Pinole, Jay Leone (Margaret) of Elk Grove, Michael Leone (Kozue), of Roseville, Carmela L. Leone of West Linn, Oregon, Bea Leone of Fairfield, Anthony Scardina (Charmagne) of Pinole.
Her fun-loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Throughout her life she touched many lives with her generosity.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass, funeral service and reception at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 3454 Hamlin Road, Lafayette on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30AM.
Private entombment is Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, San Pablo.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to: Suncrest Hospice, 42808 Christy Street, Suite 216, Fremont, CA. 94538, And reference: Virginia Leone DeRoia
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019