Virginia Bartholomew Evans
Sep 10, 1932 - Jul 14, 2019Virginia Bartholomew Evans passed away on July 14 in San Francisco with family by her side. Ginny's cheerful, outgoing nature was a joy and blessing to family, friends and professional acquaintances alike. A headline in The Santa Monica Evening Outlook summed it all up with "Ginny Evans Loves people." Many who knew her have said that her presence "lit up the room." Others attributed to her a supportive and healing presence in times of personal hardship.
Virginia was born in 1932 to William and Marion Bartholomew in Bay Shore, New York, and grew up in the town of Brightwaters.
As a young woman, Virginia studied classical piano with European maestro Claude Gonviere. Playing duets with him on two grand pianos was a favorite memory. She took lessons in the practice rooms of Carnegie Hall and remembers afterward lying down in the concert hall between the rows of seats, secretly listening to the rehearsing orchestras. In 1952 she won a televised piano performance competition.
Virginia married Alan E. Evans in 1954 and gave birth to two sons. In 1972, the family moved to Santa Monica, California, and then to Malibu. A third-generation Christian Scientist, she attended and served her church throughout her life and was an active advisor for the Adventure Unlimited Youth group when her boys were young.
Virginia had a successful career in sales, working in membership development for the Chambers of Commerce in Santa Monica, San Francisco, Long Island and Healdsburg. She truly enjoyed meeting with diverse business community members and built many lasting friendships.
Ginny also enjoyed acting, performing in community theater, TV commercials, and as a voiceover actor into her 70s.
"Grandma Gigi," as she came to be affectionately known, was devoted to her family and did her best to look after each one of them as they grew up. She is survived by her sons Christopher and Randall, of Healdsburg, California; her younger sister Carole Dusseau of Palm Coast, Florida; and six grandchildren.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019