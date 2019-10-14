|
Virginia R. Hawley
1/19/1923-10/12/2019 Virginia was a San Francisco resident for over 69 years. She loved the violin and played for 90 years. Virginia enjoyed a career in the San Francisco school district when her boys were younger and then as a Funeral professional for over 15 years.
She was the devoted wife of the late Fred T Hawley, loving mother of Tom and Don Hawley and beloved sister of Gil Rossi.
A Vigil Service will be said for Virginia on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Saint Gabriel Church 2559 40th Avenue San Francisco. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at 11:00 AM also at Saint Gabriel Church on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 followed by the committal service at Golden Gate National Cemetery.
Arrangements under the
direction of Pacifica's
Chapel by the Sea
650-355-3411
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019