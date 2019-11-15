|
Virginia Helleskov
January 8, 1925 - November 4, 2019Virginia Harriett Helleskov (Frederiksen) passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, with family by her side. Virginia was 94 years old. Born in Alameda, she moved to San Francisco when she was in high school and she would become a proud, longtime resident of the Outer Richmond. Virginia had a loving marriage of 50 years to Erik Helleskov, and she and Erik raised their son, Erik "Marty," in San Francisco.
Virginia was passionate about education and the arts and sciences. She taught for over 46 years in the San Francisco Unified School District, impacting generations of elementary and middle school students. In her later years, she was a regular volunteer for the Academy of Sciences, Friends of the San Francisco Public Library, and the San Francisco Symphony. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner, a frequent visitor of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and a participant in the Fromm Institute and summer programs at Oxford and Cambridge Universities.
Her family will always remember her generous heart, independence, sharp wit, and most of all, her enduring love for family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erik Helleskov, her son, Erik Martin Helleskov, and three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kathleen Helleskov, grandchildren Sarah Saunders, David Helleskov, Ian Olson, and Juliana Dhond, four great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Her family will hold a private celebration of life in January. Please contact [email protected] for further information. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019