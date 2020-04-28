|
|
Gina Daves Hook
January 27, 1934 - March 24, 2020Gina Daves Hook was born in St. Louis Missouri, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Washington University with a Double Major in English and Drama. She taught drama at San Jose State University and later began work in San Francisco as a Legal Secretary. There she met the love of her life, John, and was married for 34 years until he went to heaven.
She was best described as having exuberance, enthusiasm and energy. Her love of the arts, animals, astronomy, theater, colors and adventure influenced some people to try many things that they would not otherwise have done. Besides from having a large collection of Antique Hand Fans, she excelled in Jewelry Making, and Ikebana. She sang Opera while cooking gourmet meals for family and friends. Maria Callas was her all time favorite Opera Singer.
Gina had two siblings Edmund and Betty, that predeceased her. She is survived by her stepson Steven Hook and his family, as well as her nephew Marco Acosta and his family. Her ashes will be interred at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020