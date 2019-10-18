|
Virginia Ann Joosen
October 1, 1945 - October 6, 2019Virginia Ann Joosen passed away the evening of October 6, 2019 in Westlake Village, CA. She was born October 1, 1945 in San Francisco to William and Ann Savage. Virginia was a true San Franciscan, and attended Grattan Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High, and Polytechnic High School. While growing up she was an exceptional and talented artist. She enjoyed drawing portraits and even designed the mascot for her junior high. As a teenager, she helped her father with his construction business and often worked alongside him.
After graduation, Virginia began her first job at the Hartford Insurance Company. While cross-training between different departments, she met a young man named Pieter. She often said that the first time she saw him, she knew he would be her future husband. She was right, and they married July 20, 1968 at Old Saint Mary's Cathedral.
Virginia and Pieter went on to have three children, Jennifer Lisa, Pieter Michael and Anne Elizabeth. Virginia took great pride in her family, and committed her time to all her children's activities whether it was chaperoning a field trip, providing snacks for soccer games, or volunteering in the school's office. She was an amazing cook, and enjoyed trying new recipes and planning elaborate holiday meals. A common comment by all in the family was "Mom's a good cooker!" when dinner was served. In addition to her family, Virginia lovingly cared for multiple pets and they all had a special place in her heart.
Virginia's greatest gift was her heart. She was always there to calm you and offer a good piece of advice, or soothe you after a particularly bad day. She supported her family and encouraged everyone to do their best. She was able to rattle off a recipe over the phone or help you get that stain out with white vinegar. Almost any ailment could be cured with Arnicare. She was a wonderful mother, a great friend, and her loss has left a hole in our hearts.
In addition to her son and daughters, she will be remembered by her sons-in-law Tal Flatt and James Church, daughter-in-law Nicole, six grandchildren Joseph, Hailey, Hannah, Sydney, Calla and Emilie, and multiple close friends. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 12 noon at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA. Reception following. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please send your gift to the ALS Association or the SPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019