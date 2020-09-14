Virginia Leary

Virginia (Ginny) Hammon Leary



February 14, 1924 - September 12, 2020 Ginny Leary was born in Rochester, NY. She graduated from West High School and married her High School sweetheart Robert (Bob) Leary in 1942. Bob was a bombardier on B-24s during WWII. He flew 54 missions out of N.Africa and Italy before returning to meet his 14 month old son Mike for the first time in 1945. They had 54 blessed years together before Bob's death in 1996.

Bob's work took them to different parts of the country. First to Lincoln, NE. then back to Rochester, finally settling in California in 1959 where they raised their 4 sons. They retired to Arizona in 1992. Ginny moved to Windsor after Bob's death. Later relocating to Millbrae for her final years.

Ginny and Bob were both very involved in the Episcopal Church. She loved singing in the choir and serving on the vestry as well as many other areas of volunteering. They loved sailing and traveling. She was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest pleasures were her family, her church and her many friends.

She is survived by sons, Michael (Liz), Steven (Karen), Thomas and Robert. She was preceded in death by her cherished grandson Sean and lovely daughter-in-law Lori. Ginny was the beloved grandmother of Patrick, Erin, Jennifer, Erik, Lisa, Ryan and Kate. As well as great-grandmother of 14.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Magnolia of Millbrae for their kind, thoughtful and loving care. Per Ginny's wishes there will not be a service.



