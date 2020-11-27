1/1
Virginia Loosli
1920 - 2020
Virginia Agnes Loosli
July 3, 1920 ~ November 21, 2020
Virginia passed away peacefully in San Francisco, CA at the incredible age of 100 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John (Jack) Loosli, her parents Guido and Meda Malerbi, and her siblings Phyllis Arconi and Veronica Ceccato. She will be deeply missed by her two loving daughters Sharon Aymard (Roger) and Jane Loosli Barry (Paul); granddaughters Marie Aymard and Nicole Román (Robert) and great-grandson Jesse Román.

Virginia attended St. Joseph's Grammar School and Presentation High School. During World War II, she worked at the Oakland Army Base. She then worked in retail at Redlick's Furniture Store and Kessler Import Company. Virginia took great pride in raising her family. Her family was always her greatest passion and she loved cooking for and spending time with them. On her 100th birthday in July of this year, she was most happy sitting with great-grandson Jesse on her lap and telling him stories.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Sutter Hospice for their kind support. The family would also like to thank her special, warm-hearted caregivers who offered such thoughtful care.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holy Name School Scholarship fund or The Russian River Historical Society in her memory.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
