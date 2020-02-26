|
|
Virginia Lee Mapp McGowanAge 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep February 19, 2020.
She was born November 11, 1920 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Marie Mapp. She married on October 12,1944 at St. Boniface Church in Brooklyn, NY, to James J. McGowan who preceded her in death in 1991.
Virginia attended St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn where she was a member of Kappa Gamma PI.
She received a Masters Degree in Religious Studies at the University of San Francisco after giving birth to her 12th child.
Virginia was active at St. Thomas the Apostle, St. Monica's, and St. James Parishes.
She was a chaplain at the Public Service Health Hospital in the Presidio and the Veterans Hospital at Fort Miley.
She was a long time member of the St. Joseph's Community of Discalced Carmelite Seculars.
Virginia is survived by her 12 children: Virginia M. Herrera, James J. McGowan,
Francis X. McGowan, Marielle J. Cardinale (Frank), Jane M. Tarver (Bruce dec.),
Ann M. Silverfoote, Margaret M. Garza (Bill), Teresa M. Martin (Willy), Madelynne M. Delgadillo (Art dec.), Michael. B. McGowan, Tina M. McGowan, and Paul A. McGowan (Margaret); plus an amazing 26 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Please join us in a mass celebrating her life on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 am. at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 470 24th Ave at Geary Blvd., San Francisco, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020