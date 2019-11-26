Home

Virginia Petrovitz Obituary
Virginia M. Petrovitz

July 27, 1926 - November 24, 2019

Born in Vancouver, Washington, Virginia Petrovitz entered into rest, following a long, full life,at the age of 93. Preceded by her loving husband of 50 years, John. Loving mother of John (Cindy) and James (Elizabeth), adoring Grandmother of Jimmy (Gabi), John (Elisa), Lori (Jeff), Clinton (Nicole) and Julie (Shawn), Great-Grandmother of Sean (Veronica), Caleb, Ryan, Spencer, Carson, Caitlin and Brandon and Great-Great Grandmother of Logan.
A resident of South San Francisco since 1953, Virginia was a founding member of Hillside Church of God, an insurance agent serving South City for 35 years and a teacher's aide at Spruce school in South City for a decade in her retirement years.
A viewing will be held at Garden Chapel, 855 El Camino Real, South San Francisco on Friday, November 29 from 5 to 8 PM.
Services will be held at Hillside Church of God, 1415 Hillside Blvd., South San Francisco on Saturday, November 30 at 11:00 AM.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
