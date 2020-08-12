1/1
Virginia Poblitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Poblitz

Virginia passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 88. Virginia was born in San Francisco on September 14, 1931 to Raymond and Bernitta Malcolm. She grew up in the Richmond district with her four sisters; Bernitta, Barbara, Patsy and Joan where they all attended St. Joan of Arc School and Presentation High School. Married to Howard Poblitz for 65 years before his passing in 2014, they raised their five children Sandy, Rick, Rory, Randy and Cindy (Dan Mallen) in Daly City. Beloved Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Aunt Dinny to nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

Virginia was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy parish where she met life long friends. She served as past president of the Westlake Catholic Women's Club and chaired the annual Mary's Help Hospital day at the races. She devoted her time volunteering for American Cancer Society and Little Sisters of the Poor. Virginia loved to host all family gatherings and enjoyed vacations at Russian River, Konocti and Lake Tahoe. Virginia, Howie and friends would attend annual Giant's spring training, golf tournaments, cruises and 49er games. Virginia will be remembered by all those who knew her for her style, grace, and compassion.

Private services will be held on August 22nd at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved