Virginia Poblitz
Virginia passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 88. Virginia was born in San Francisco on September 14, 1931 to Raymond and Bernitta Malcolm. She grew up in the Richmond district with her four sisters; Bernitta, Barbara, Patsy and Joan where they all attended St. Joan of Arc School and Presentation High School. Married to Howard Poblitz for 65 years before his passing in 2014, they raised their five children Sandy, Rick, Rory, Randy and Cindy (Dan Mallen) in Daly City. Beloved Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Aunt Dinny to nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Virginia was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy parish where she met life long friends. She served as past president of the Westlake Catholic Women's Club and chaired the annual Mary's Help Hospital day at the races. She devoted her time volunteering for American Cancer Society
and Little Sisters of the Poor. Virginia loved to host all family gatherings and enjoyed vacations at Russian River, Konocti and Lake Tahoe. Virginia, Howie and friends would attend annual Giant's spring training, golf tournaments, cruises and 49er games. Virginia will be remembered by all those who knew her for her style, grace, and compassion.
Private services will be held on August 22nd at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City.