Virginia (Ginny) RossiVirginia (Ginny) Roche Rossi passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2019, she was 97 years old. Virginia was born to John and Bertha Roche in Oak Park, Illinois. A graduate of Trinity High School and Dominican College, she was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters, Richard (Dick) her beloved husband of sixty-four years, infant daughter Sarah Ellen, daughter-in-law Alice Rossi and granddaughter Kristen Lynne. Ginny was a loving mother to Paul, Anne (Terry Shelley), Carlo (Missy Danneberg), John and Lynne (Gordon Horiuchi). She was "Grandma Ginny" to ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Ginny is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church for 68 years and was an active member of the Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary for forty-two years. A loving, caring individual, Ginny had a wonderful sense of humor, was a loyal Giants fan, loved Kruk and Kuip, and followed PGA golf especially Phil Mickelson. Ginny and Dick traveled extensively, loving their trips to Hawaii and always cherished sharing family time at their ancestral home at Asti. They hosted numerous social events at their Easton Drive home which was always filled with the kid's friends. Ginny lived a full and wonderful life which was filled with close friendships and a great deal of joy and happiness. She was the best mom ever and was deeply loved and respected by all who knew her. The family greatly appreciates the care and support she received from Rachel, Daisy, Moana, Marianne, Geraldine, April and Rose. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 28th at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Capuchin Franciscans, Western America Province, 1345 Cortez Ave., Burlingame, CA 94010
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019