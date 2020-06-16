Virginia "Ginny" Roth
Virginia "Ginny" Roth
June 5, 2020
Ginny Roth passed away peacefully at the age of 82. She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Roth, Jr. and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, Joye Scott (Tim), Cynthia Pahr (Francis) and Brian Roth (Dan); her four grandchildren, Danielle and Cris Roth and Jennifer and Michael Scott; and two of her siblings, Leonard Berberich and Ann Mahoney.

Ginny was born in Los Angeles to Leonard and Agnes Berberich, the eighth of nine children. She was raised in San Leandro and graduated from St Elizabeth Seton High School in 1955. As a young woman, Ginny met the love of her life, Jack, at the American Trust Company, where they both worked. Ginny and Jack married in 1958 and were married for almost 51 years. They moved to Marin in 1962. During that time, Ginny was a dedicated and loving mother and an active volunteer in the community. She volunteered through Catholic Charities to support children without parents (including being a foster parent) and the American Heart Association. She was an avid bridge player and golfer. She was an amazing cook who loved entertaining, travel and the theater. Ginny and Jack traveled the world together and enjoyed hosting family and friends for winters in Cabo San Lucas. They were long time members of Marin Country Club. Ginny was a trusted friend to many and always spoke her mind; she will be remembered for her laugh, her love and her spunk. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In accordance with Ginny's wishes, no service is being planned.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
