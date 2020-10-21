Virginia Ryan

Virginia "Ginny" Kennedy Ryan
1949 -2020
Virginia Kennedy Ryan passed away peacefully at home in San Carlos, California on October 17th, 2020 after her third, and very brief battle with cancer. Ginny was born on October 17th, 1949 to Vincent and Eileen Kennedy and was raised in the Parkside District of San Francisco. Ginny was the beloved wife and best friend of Dennis Ryan for 46 years and loving mother of Matthew (Melissa) and Vincent Ryan.
She was the devoted sister of Patricia Shanahan (Edward), and is survived by her brothers-in-law Terry (Dinah), Brendan and Kevin (Sandra) Ryan. Ginny was an aunt to Thomas and Eileen Shanahan, Michael, Julian and Dominic Ryan and Andrea (Seth) John.
Ginny graduated from St. Cecilia's School, Mercy High School and San Francisco State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 27 years in San Francisco, Scottsdale, San Jose and San Carlos. Her education continued in recent years as an active explorer of the history of San Francisco and several lecture series.
Books and stories were central to her daily life and character. In retirement, she was a volunteer with The Friends of the San Carlos Library and an active member of her book club. She extended her worldly curiosities with many travel adventures with her family and favorite travel partner, Dennis. She was a wonderful chronicler of stories which were brought to life with a sense of wit and genuine care for the details and people involved.
Raising her two sons and being a part of their lives were her proudest accomplishments. She was a mother and friend to all who entered her home, or met in life's many by chance circumstances. She prefaced her more direct motherly love and guidance with the words "Now, I'm your mother, and I can say this…". She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Charles Church in San Carlos, CA. The Memorial Mass has an in-person limit of 100 attendees to support social distancing and will also be streamed for those who unable to attend in-person at https://livestream.funeralscreen.com/cypress-lawn/virginia-ginny-ryan/
(Password: Ryan)
A private inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the San Carlos Library (scfol.org/donate/
).