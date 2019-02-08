Services McAvoy O'Hara 4545 Geary Blvd. San Francisco , CA 94118 (415) 668-0077 Resources More Obituaries for Vishwas Narurkar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Vishwas Narurkar

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Vishwas (Vic) Narurkar It is with deepest shock and sadness that we mourn the premature passing of our beloved Dr. Vishwas ("Vic") Narurkar. Vic was loved and admired for so many qualities: handsome, smart, personable, great sense of humor, and his devotion to his parents, partner and friends. His illustrious career and deep personal ties with his colleagues, friends and patients had an oversized impact for such a short life.



Vic was always an over-achiever. He graduated high school early, matriculated from Brown University magna cum laude and elected into Phi Beta Kappa, and received his MD from Stanford Medical School. He excelled in every academic pursuit from university to medical school to residency to fellowship. He completed a two-year fellowship in MOHs as well as laser and cosmetic dermatology surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. As a fellow he was instrumental in developing the pulsed dye and alexandrite laser. After fellowship he was appointed as Chief of the dermatology division and Assistant Professor of Dermatology at UC Davis where he helped develop laser technology for laser hair removal, treatment of birth marks, acne and acne scarring, and resurfacing for wrinkles. He was involved in virtually every ground-breaking device and technology to address skin issues interfering with people's quality of life. The long-term impact of his early work has yet to be fully appreciated.



Dr. Narurkar returned to the Bay Area and established the Bay Area Laser Institute, joining the practice of Dr. Kathy Fields. Vic developed a practice where his patients could anticipate receiving cutting-edge treatments in laser, body sculpting, injectables and skin care.



Vic has been a sought-after lecturer at national and international scientific and medical meetings for almost 20 years. As a featured keynote speaker or when presenting original data, he was always able to present the material with impeccable style, and he presented in such a way that it was easy to learn and remember. Vic also expanded his career into areas such as clinical research, participating in over 50 clinical trials in lasers and injectables. In addition, he served on multiple editorial boards for journals such as the JAAD and more.



As if all of that wasn't enough, in 2005 he co-founded along with Dr. Mary Lupo and Dr. Ken Beer a Cosmetic Boot Camp, a pre-eminent meeting for aesthetic core physicians. Since then, each year in Aspen, the best and the brightest in the field gather at the main meeting to present and share ideas, and become educated and trained in the most advanced aesthetic ideas and techniques. This legacy will stand for decades to come as young physicians continue to gather for education and training.



Vic had a real talent for detecting falsehoods, whether it was for a device incorrectly claiming to cure every skin disease or for people he called "posers" who misrepresented themselves and thereby undermining the specialty. He believed in science and made a clear distinction between what he considered to be "fake science" and scientific fact.



As has been said, "He was a brilliant thought leader and one of our most trusted advisors with a vibrant personality and a pay-it-forward spirit."



As a person, Vic was, in a word, delightful. As a son he was devoted. As a friend he was loyal. As a partner he was loving. As a physician, compassionate. He was one of those rare individuals whose smile and laugh set everyone at ease.



Along with Mike Hirner, his partner of nearly 18 years, Vic was a world traveler lecturing in and then visiting every corner of the world from London to Paris to Seoul to Hong Kong to India to Dubai to Australia to New Zealand and more. In addition, he dearly coveted his aloha-time at their home in Hawaii with Mike and their infamous four-legged baby girl, Mavis.



Vic was an inspiration to everyone whose lives he touched. Although he leaves us bereft, in his memory we have been inspired to live a fuller and more meaningful life.



The funeral (Pooja) and cremation ceremony was held privately on February 8, 2019. Celebration of Life Event'(s) will be planned and held in the near future.





