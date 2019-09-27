|
Visitacion Cortes Rodriguez
May 19, 1917 - Sep 22, 2019Devoted wife and widow to Benjamin Durano Rodriguez and mother to three sons, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 . She was the 5th child and second daughter to Florencio and Gertrudis Cortes born in Cauayan, Isabela, Philippines on May 19, 1917. Educated in the Philippines, she received her Registered Nursing Degree from the University of the Philippines on June 29, 1940, and immediately went to work as a Surgical Nurse.
At the outbreak of World War II, in December 1941, she volunteered and joined the International Red Cross to care for wounded American Service personnel from combat around Manila and Bataan. On December 31, 1941, she boarded, SS Mactan, an old steamer converted to a Red Cross Hospital ship with 224 wounded American and Filipino soldiers being evacuated to Australia that night. On board was a ships engineer destined to become her husband, Ben. After a harrowing voyage to Australia they married at St. Mary's Church in Sydney on February 2, 1942. In 1943 they arrived in San Francisco where she stayed as Ben left for the war with the Merchant Marines.
After bearing three sons, she resumed her Nursing career in CCU/ICU. In 1982 she retired from Nursing at Marine Memorial Hospital. After retiring, she and Ben devoted time to doing charity work at St Mary's Cathedral and activities with his Knights of Columbus. Being devout throughout her life, she was a member of her Star of the Sea Parish, Solidarity. They had time to travel both in Europe and through the United States. Also, to Australia where they celebrated their 50th Anniversary at the church where they were first married. Her hobbies were her garden where she would spend many hours and cooking Filipino dishes.
She is survived by her three sons, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Rosary will be held Thursday evening, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on October 3, 2019, at Evergreen Mortuary located at 10th Avenue and Geary Blvd., San Francisco. Funeral mass will be held at Star of the Sea Church located at 8th Avenue and Geary Blvd., at 10:00 a.m. on October 4, 2019.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019