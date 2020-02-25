|
|
Vito Cipolla
January 18, 1929 ~ February 22, 2020Late of Burlingame and San Mateo County resident since 1976, entered into rest in Walnut Creek on February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Franca Cipolla. Loving father of Claudio Cipolla (his wife Diana). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Nicco (his wife Liz) and Michael (his wife Danielle), in addition to his great grandchildren Lucca and Gio, along with his many nieces, nephews and cousins all in Italy, and lastly Chucker who is like a second son.
A native of Roccamena, Sicily, Italy, age 91 years.
A past member of the Italian Catholic Federation; Lucchesi nel Mondo in SF; A woodworker since 10 years of age working with Nibbi Brothers Construction for over 30 years.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after 4:00 PM at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
His family appreciates donations to "A chance in Life" at www.achanceinlife.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020